Students rally at Raju sculpture, protests outside Dhaka too

An organised movement started on 1 July 2024 under the banner of “Anti-Discrimination Student Movement” to press home their demand for reforms in the quota system in government jobs.

A rally was organised at the feet of Raju Memorial Sculpture following a procession on Dhaka University campus on that day.

A large number of students and job seekers took positions in front of the Dhaka University library in the morning. They brought out the procession from there and paraded through the road in front of Arts Building, Mol Chattar, Masterda Surja Sen Hall, Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, Basunia Toron and came back to the Raju Memorial Sculpture at TSC (Teacher Student Centre).

The rally was held there afterwards.

The students from the rally announced to boycott all classes and exams at colleges and universities across the country until 4 July if their demands are not met.