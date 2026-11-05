No clearance without ministry approval to send workers to Russia, 11 other countries

The government has tightened monitoring to prevent human trafficking, making approval from the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment mandatory for sending workers to 12 countries, including Russia.

The ministry has instructed authorities not to issue clearances without its prior approval.

The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare issued the directive in a letter sent to the Director General of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) on Wednesday.

According to the letter, instructions were given not to issue immigration clearances for workers bound for Serbia, Moldova, Belarus, the Republic of the Congo, Russia, Japan, Iraq, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Ukraine, and Libya without recruitment permission or formal approval from the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.