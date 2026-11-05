No clearance without ministry approval to send workers to Russia, 11 other countries
Industry insiders say ministry approval was previously not required for recruitment demand letters covering up to seven workers.
The government has tightened monitoring to prevent human trafficking, making approval from the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment mandatory for sending workers to 12 countries, including Russia.
The ministry has instructed authorities not to issue clearances without its prior approval.
The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare issued the directive in a letter sent to the Director General of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) on Wednesday.
According to the letter, instructions were given not to issue immigration clearances for workers bound for Serbia, Moldova, Belarus, the Republic of the Congo, Russia, Japan, Iraq, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Ukraine, and Libya without recruitment permission or formal approval from the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.
On the same day, the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) notified all its member agencies regarding the decision.
BAIRA circulated the instruction after receiving the ministry’s letter to alert its members, attaching a copy of the official directive.
Industry insiders say ministry approval was previously not required for recruitment demand letters covering up to seven workers. There have been allegations that this provision was misused to send workers abroad using fake job offers.
Under the new directive, approval must be obtained for every recruitment demand letter before workers can be sent abroad. This is expected to enhance monitoring and accountability.
Sector insiders say Bangladeshi workers seeking employment in these 12 countries must refrain from engaging in financial transactions or making final decisions before verifying their appointment letters, ministerial approvals and immigration clearances.
Volunteers from several organisations involved in the migration process say that obtaining a visa or receiving a job offer through a recruiting agency does not, by itself, guarantee legal and safe migration. It is important to verify the actual employment opportunities in the destination country, the identity of the employer, the employment contract, salary and benefits, the type of visa and approval from the relevant authorities in Bangladesh.
Volunteers from several migration rights organisations stressed that merely securing a visa or receiving a job offer through a recruiting agency does not guarantee legal and safe migration.
They noted that it is critical to verify genuine employment prospects in the destination country, the employer’s credentials, employment contracts, wage structures, visa categories, and valid government approvals from Bangladesh.
They added that developments in countries such as Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam—where individuals are forcibly detained in online scam compounds and coerced into cyber fraud—have triggered widespread international concern.
Many Bangladeshis who travelled to these countries after being promised jobs have fallen victim to fraud, exploitation, confinement and human trafficking. As a result, extra caution is necessary when considering employment offers in these destinations. Many people are also becoming involved in the war after travelling to Russia.