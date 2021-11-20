75m to be fully vaccinated by Jan: Health minister

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said the government will administer 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine by January next across the country, reports UNB.

"So far, 90 million vaccine doses have been administered and the government aims to administer 60 million more doses by January next," he said.

The minister said this at the inauguration programme of Bangabandhu gold cup premier division district football league at Shaheed Miraj Tapan stadium in Manikganj district town.