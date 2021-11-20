75m to be fully vaccinated by Jan: Health minister

The minister said "The Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh is currently under control as the number of daily deaths has come down to a single digit."
Zahid Maleque said, some 130 million people in Bangladesh are eligible to get vaccinated and 10 million of them are living abroad.
After vaccinating 75 million people, he said, the remaining 35 million will soon be brought under the vaccination campaign in phases.
"Due to the vaccination programme, the wheel of the economy is moving and the reopening of educational institutions has been possible, while the sports sector has regained pace," the minister said.
However, the minister warned that the Covid-19 virus is still there and urged all to follow the health guidelines strictly.