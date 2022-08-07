Long-haul bus fare hiked to maximum Tk 200

The passengers alleged the bus companies are charging higher fares than the government-announced hike. However, the bus counters said they are yet to receive the list of new bus fares. After receiving that, fares will be taken accordingly.
According to the Hanif counter in Gabtoli, bus fare of Dhaka-Kurigram has been increased Tk 1000 from the previous Tk 800.
The bus fare of Rangpur from the capital has been increased to Tk 850 from Tk 700 while the fare of Naogaon is Tk 700 from Tk 550, Panchagarh Tk 1040 from Tk 950, Thakurgaon Tk 1000 from Tk 900, Khulna Tk 800 from Tk 690, Jashore Tk 650 from Tk 550, Barishal Tk 700 from Tk 600, Barguna Tk 850 from Tk 800, Kuakata Tk 920 from Tk 850, Jhalokathi Tk 750 from Tk 650.
Hanif Enterprise counter master Md Abdullah said the owners [of the bus] will fix the fare following the government decision over the issue.
The newly set prices of diesel, petrol and kerosene were effective from Friday midnight, sparking outcry from all quarters.
Following that new bus fares were announced around 10:00pm on Sunday. As per the decision, the long-distance bus fare was hiked to 22 per cent while the fare in the city increased to about 16.50 per cent.