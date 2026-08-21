Gas crisis forces 20 factories in Mymensingh to send workers home

Industrialists in Mymensingh are struggling as the gas crisis continues in the industrial areas. With machines shut down due to a lack of gas, workers at 20 factories in the district were sent home by noon yesterday, Thursday. Production at other factories is also being disrupted because of low gas pressure.

Production at major factories in the industrial areas has fallen to an average of 50 per cent, said Ansar Uddin, superintendent of police of Industrial Police-5. According to industrial police data, there are 293 industrial establishments in Mymensingh’s industrial areas, 99 of which are gas-powered.

Almost every gas-dependent factory is currently facing a crisis. Although factories are trying to keep some production running using generators and electricity, this is insufficient to meet demand. As a result, overall production has been adversely affected.