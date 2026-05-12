Measles: Children who missed vaccination are being searched and given vaccine

Health authorities are searching for children who have not yet received the measles vaccine. The initiative aims to bring all children under vaccination coverage.

The drive will continue until 20 May. However, according to relevant sources, authorities are facing difficulties bringing street children and children from floating families in major cities under the vaccination programme.

Health officials from two upazilas said that the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) had instructed all civil surgeons, upazila health and family planning officers, municipal medical officers, and chief health officers of city corporations to identify children left out of vaccination and bring them under coverage.