Nuclear scientist Rezaur Rahman passes away
Nuclear scientist Rezaur Rahman has passed away (Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un).
He died today, Sunday, at around 10:30am while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of LabAid Hospital in the capital.
According to family members, Rezaur Rahman suffered a heart attack on 13 October and was admitted to LabAid Hospital that day.He underwent open-heart surgery on 15 October. His condition deteriorated yesterday, Saturday, and he passed away at 10:00am today while under treatment in the ICU.
Rezaur Rahman is survived by his wife, Halima Rahman, two daughters, Nilanjana Rahman and Manjulika Rahman, along with many relatives, family members, and admirers. He was the elder brother of Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo. Their younger brother, Zakiur Rahman, is a physician.
According to family members, Rezaur Rahman’s body will be kept at the mortuary of LabAid Hospital. The decision regarding his burial will be made after his younger daughter returns from the United States.
Rezaur Rahman was born in 1944 to Fazlur Rahman and Lutfunnesa.
He completed his MSc in Biology from the University of Dhaka in 1965 and earned his PhD in Entomology from the Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences in 1979.
Rezaur Rahman conducted research at the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission for 35 years. He also served as a part-time professor at Jahangirnagar University.
As a science writer, Rezaur Rahman was widely popular. He authored several popular science books, including textbooks on scientific subjects, as well as numerous essays on science.
In addition, he wrote several novels and short stories. Rezaur Rahman received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2024 for his contributions to science literature.