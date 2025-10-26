Nuclear scientist Rezaur Rahman passes away

Rezaur Rahman is survived by his wife, Halima Rahman, two daughters, Nilanjana Rahman and Manjulika Rahman, along with many relatives, family members, and admirers. He was the elder brother of Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo. Their younger brother, Zakiur Rahman, is a physician.

According to family members, Rezaur Rahman’s body will be kept at the mortuary of LabAid Hospital. The decision regarding his burial will be made after his younger daughter returns from the United States.

Rezaur Rahman was born in 1944 to Fazlur Rahman and Lutfunnesa.

He completed his MSc in Biology from the University of Dhaka in 1965 and earned his PhD in Entomology from the Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences in 1979.