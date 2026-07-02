State minister emphasises on making Overseas Employment Platform effective

The project "Supporting a Talent Partnership with Bangladesh, " aimed at ensuring ethical, regular, and safe migration of skilled manpower between Bangladesh and the European Union, has successfully completed its second year, says a press release of the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry.

Financed by the European union with a budget of 3 million euros and with technical assistance from the International Labour Organization, this project is being implemented from 1 July 2024, to 30 June 2027.

Recently, on the project's second anniversary, an overview of its overall progress and success was published.

The project is being conducted under the joint sponsorship of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment and the Technical and Madrasah Education Division.

It is being successfully implemented on the ground through the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training.

Additionally, the National Skill Development Authority, Directorate of Technical Education, Bangladesh Technical Education Board, and BOESL are working as partner organisations in this project.