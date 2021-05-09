77pc Bangladeshi returnee migrants struggling to find jobs: Study

Around 77 per cent of the returnee migrants in Bangladesh were struggling to find jobs between April and November last year because of Covid-19 pandemic, says a study.

Among the migrant households with returnees, 61 per cent had at least one member who lost a job or earning opportunity during the pandemic.

More than three-fourth (77 per cent) of the marriages that took place in households during surveyed period had brides who were under the age of 18, which is 26 per cent higher than the national rate of child marriage (51 per cent) in 2018.

Child marriages were found to be more prevalent in rural areas (81 per cent) than in urban locations (70 per cent).

These are the outcomes of a research jointly conducted by BRAC, UN Women Bangladesh and the Center on International Cooperation at New York University.