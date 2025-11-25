Judgment in plot scam case against Hasina, Rehana, Tulip on Dec 1

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday set December 1 for pronouncing judgment in a case against 17 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and niece Tulip Siddique, over irregularities in the allocation of a 10-katha plot in the RAJUK New Town Project.

Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 passed the order as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today, ACC public prosecutor Mir Ahammed Salam told BSS.