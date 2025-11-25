Judgment in plot scam case against Hasina, Rehana, Tulip on Dec 1
A court in Dhaka on Tuesday set December 1 for pronouncing judgment in a case against 17 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and niece Tulip Siddique, over irregularities in the allocation of a 10-katha plot in the RAJUK New Town Project.
Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 passed the order as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today, ACC public prosecutor Mir Ahammed Salam told BSS.
The court on 23 November, had fixed today for placing arguments in the case. The court on that day had heard submissions from counsel for one of the accused, Khurshid Alam, who pleaded not guilty. The remaining 16 accused are absconding and are being tried in absentia.
Earlier, on November 18, the court concluded the testimony phase of the trial as investigation officer (IO) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) assistant director Afnan Jannat Keya wrapped up her deposition. A total of 32 prosecution witnesses testified in the case.
According to the case statement, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed the case on13 January 2025, against 15 people, including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana and Tulip Siddique. The IO later submitted a charge sheet against 17 accused on 10 March 10.
Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in three such cases on 31 July, while Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on the same day framed charges in three other identical cases.