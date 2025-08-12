Former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury’s assets being sold off in the UK

According to The Telegraph report, the scale of Saifuzzaman’s UK property empire emerged after Bangladeshi authorities launched an investigation into his alleged illicit wealth. He is reported to own more than 300 properties in the UK, including houses, flats and apartments, worth £170 million in total. He is accused of laundering money to the UK to acquire these assets.

At the request of Bangladeshi authorities, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) seized several of Saifuzzaman’s properties in June. These include an £11 million luxury house in St John’s Wood, north London, as well as multiple flats in Fitzrovia, central London.

The administrators from UK asset management firm Grant Thornton have now been tasked with selling part of Saifuzzaman’s properties.