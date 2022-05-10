79pc journos found DSA a barrier to working freely during pandemic

Around 79 per cent of journalists found the Digital Security Act (DSA) a barrier to working freely in Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic, news agency UNB reports citing a study conducted by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).

The study reflected a poor and deteriorating condition of press freedom in the country.

It revealed that 23 per cent of journalists faced extreme threats while working during the pandemic and 13 per cent of them faced restrictions by their editors from publishing particular reports on certain matters.