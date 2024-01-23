Chinese Communist Party vice minister due in Dhaka today
Chinese Communist Party’s vice minister of the International Liaison Department Sun Haiyan is due in the city today, Tuesday. This is going to be the first high profile visit from China after the current government assumed office for the fourth consecutive term.
The visiting Chinese leader will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday.
Several diplomatic sources said the CPC vice minister will reach Bangladesh on a special flight after his three-day visit to the Maldives.
This will be the first visit by any foreign delegate since the AL assumed office on 11 January. Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Sheikh Hasina by sending a letter on 11 January.
Now the Chinese president and the CPC general secretary Xi are sending a message to further strengthen the relations with the Bangladesh government and ruling party by sending Sun Haiyan.
During the visit, the CPC vice minister will pay a courtesy call on the speaker Shireen Sharmin Chowdhury and AL general secretary Obaidul Quader.
Sun Haiyan was previously the Chinese ambassador to Singapore.
According to the office of the Maldives president, vice minister Sun Haiyan called on Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu on Monday. The Chinese leader stressed on implementation of the agreements signed during Muizzu’s recent visit to Beijing.
She said the Chinese government is keen to increase strategic cooperation between the two countries.
It can be mentioned that pro-China Muizzu was elected president of Maldives beating pro-India Mohamed Salih in the election in September.
Although the previous presidents of Maldives would pick India for their first official visit, Muizzu broke the tradition and visited China between 8 and 12 January.
At least 20 agreements were signed between the two countries during the visit.