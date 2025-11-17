Govt calls Hasina's verdict historic, urges people to stay calm, restrained
The interim government on Monday called the death penalty handed down to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and ousted home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for crimes against humanity as a historic verdict, urging the people to remain calm, restrained and responsible.
"The death sentences handed down to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for crimes against humanity is a historic verdict," said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing this afternoon.
"Recognizing the profound significance of this judgment, the interim government urges the countrymen to remain calm, restrained, and responsible," it added.
The government also in particular called upon all citizens to refrain from any unruly behavior, provocation, violence, or unlawful activities in the aftermath of the verdict, the statement said.
It is natural that emotions may arise among the people centering the long overdue verdict particularly for the families of those martyred during the July mass uprising, it said, adding, "The government strongly warns everyone not to take any action that may disrupt public order under the influence of emotions".
"The government further makes unequivocally clear that any attempt to create anarchy, disorder, or disturbance of public order will be dealt with strict action," the statement read.
Earlier, today, the International Crimes Tribunal-1 sentenced Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July-August 2024 mass uprising.
Alongside this, the Tribunal has awarded former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun a "lenient sentence" of five years' imprisonment for making a full disclosure of the events and cooperating with investigators as state approver.