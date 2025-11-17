Govt calls Hasina's verdict historic, urges people to stay calm, restrained

The interim government on Monday called the death penalty handed down to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and ousted home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for crimes against humanity as a historic verdict, urging the people to remain calm, restrained and responsible.

"The death sentences handed down to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for crimes against humanity is a historic verdict," said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing this afternoon.

"Recognizing the profound significance of this judgment, the interim government urges the countrymen to remain calm, restrained, and responsible," it added.