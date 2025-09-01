Has the interim govt lost its way, asks Debapriya Bhattacharya

Bangladesh is passing through a turmoil that is shaking people’s social and economic lives, remarked Debapriya Bhattacharya, Convenor of Citizens’ Platform and Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

Speaking about reforms, he questioned whether the interim government has lost its way.

He made these comments on Monday morning at the launching of a new initiative, Bangladesh Reform Watch, held at a hotel in Gulshan. Debapriya had earlier chaired the white paper committee on the economy for the interim government.

The event’s chief guest was CPD Chairman Professor Rehman Sobhan. Political leaders, representatives of civil society, economists, and business leaders were also in attendance.