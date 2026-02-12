Hannan Masud's wife and brother reportedly attacked in Noakhali
Hannan Masud, joint chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and candidate for Noakhali-6 (Hatia), says his wife and brother were allegedly attacked on Thursday morning at the Asadia polling station in Ward 7 of Burichar Union.
NCP leaders claim BNP activists were involved, leaving at least five injured, though BNP leaders deny the allegations.
Muhammad Yusuf, convener of the Upazila Youth Force and coordinator for Hannan Masud’s campaign, told Prothom Alo that Hannan Masud’s wife, Shyamoli Sultana, had gone to visit the Asadia polling station in ward 7.
On the way back, they were allegedly attacked. Attackers reportedly beat Shyamoli Sultana and took away her mobile phone.
Shyamoli Sultana herself posted on Facebook that she was beaten with a rod, and the person who filmed the assault had their phone destroyed. She claimed that the administration remained inactive during the incident.
BNP leaders in the Upazila, however, denied any involvement. Fazlul Haque Khokon, former convener of the Upazila BNP, told Prothom Alo that the NCP has been spreading various rumours since last night, and no attacks took place.
Attempts to reach Assistant Returning Officer and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Alauddin for comment went unanswered.
Later, Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that “a few isolated incidents of violence were reported in some areas of Hatia. Law enforcement personnel were immediately deployed to control the situation, and voting is continuing normally.”