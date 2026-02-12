Hannan Masud's wife and brother reportedly attacked in Noakhali

Hannan Masud, joint chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and candidate for Noakhali-6 (Hatia), says his wife and brother were allegedly attacked on Thursday morning at the Asadia polling station in Ward 7 of Burichar Union.

NCP leaders claim BNP activists were involved, leaving at least five injured, though BNP leaders deny the allegations.

Muhammad Yusuf, convener of the Upazila Youth Force and coordinator for Hannan Masud’s campaign, told Prothom Alo that Hannan Masud’s wife, Shyamoli Sultana, had gone to visit the Asadia polling station in ward 7.