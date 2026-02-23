After visiting the art exhibition at the burnt Prothom Alo building, visitors said the institution would stand again with the love of readers. In their words, the attack on Prothom Alo is not only an attack on a media outlet but on the voices of ordinary people.

Those who tried to attack Prothom Alo in this way are actually forces of darkness, said Abdul Karim Rashed.

“Those who could not confront Prothom Alo with knowledge, intellect, and merit are the ones who set it on fire. I believe that if those who set Prothom Alo on fire had read it attentively from first to last page for six months, the darkness in their minds would have been removed, their minds would have been enlightened, and they too would have enlightened society. I don’t think they are people who read. People who read can never set Prothom Alo on fire. An ideal cannot be destroyed by fire,” He stated.