Termination of three teachers illegal: High Court

The High Court bench of justice Md. Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Kazi Md. Ejarul Haque Akondo came up with the order Thursday after hearing a rule issued earlier, writ petitioner’s counsel Jyotirmoy Barua said.
Earlier, on 9 February, 2021, following a writ petition filed by the teachers, the court issued a status quo on their termination. It also issued a rule asking the KU authorities and the government to explain in four weeks why the termination should not be declared illegal.
On 28 January, KU decided to terminate the teachers for expressing their solidarity with a student movement at the university in 2020, Barua said.
On 1 January, 2020, the KU students staged a protest on the campus to press home their demands, including the reduction of tuition fees and proper accommodation.