Chief Adviser seeks support from armed forces to hold peaceful elections

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday sought support from the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies to hold the upcoming national elections in a peaceful and festive manner in the first half of February next.

“So now is the time for the election. We are looking forward to it and we announce the date for the polls in the first half of February. Again we need the support from our armed forces, from our police, law enforcing agencies, all types,” he said.

The Chief Adviser said “Because it's a big undertaking coming from an uprising, moving to an election, which is going to be peaceful, a kind of celebration, need for happiness and being together, still expressing their own desires and aspirations.”