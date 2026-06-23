Prime Minister's Malaysia visit: Focus on cooperation in diverse sectors

Bangladesh and Malaysia have agreed to expand trade and investment by identifying specific priority sectors alongside human resources recruitment. Furthermore, Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur have agreed to formulate a roadmap for a partnership in the defence sector.

This was disclosed in a joint statement issued on Monday, following a bilateral meeting between Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

According to diplomatic analysts, the joint statement reflects a shared commitment to advancing cooperation across various fields in addition to the labour market.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s first state visit to Malaysia, a country in Southeast Asia, signals the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations.

On Monday morning, on the second day of the two-day visit, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman, arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya. They were warmly received by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, where they were accorded a red-carpet welcome.