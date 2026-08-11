High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi conveyed Dhaka's message to Modi in Delhi
Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi conveyed Dhaka's message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the creation of a 'supportive environment' to advance the relationship with Bangladesh.
Following a series of meetings with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and other top government officials, Dinesh Trivedi met with Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday.
According to diplomatic sources from both countries, several sensitive issues affecting the relationship between the two nations also came up during the discussions.
A diplomatic source from Delhi told Prothom Alo that High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, Tuesday and sought his guidance on further strengthening the multifaceted and enduring bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh in a constructive manner with a people-centric approach.
Multiple diplomatic sources from India informed this correspondent that Dinesh Trivedi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament building around 6 PM local time on Tuesday, and their discussion lasted about an hour.
Diplomatic sources hinted that the message from Bangladesh, which was conveyed during the recent meetings with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, and Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed in Dhaka, was presented to Prime Minister Modi by the Indian High Commissioner in Delhi.
According to official sources in Dhaka, during an initial courtesy call with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday, the topic of the Delhi visit was also brought up by the Indian High Commissioner.
He mentioned that the Government of India is keen to welcome Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his family for a visit to Delhi.
Commenting on the meeting with the Prime Minister during a briefing at the Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman emphasised the importance placed by Bangladesh on creating the ''enabling environment'' necessary for advancing bilateral relations.
In his words, "It's crucial to establish the environment needed to move the relationship forward."
After separate meetings with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Home Minister on Monday, the Indian High Commissioner spoke to journalists at the Home Ministry.
He stated that maintaining a good relationship with Bangladesh is ''especially important, '' a point repeatedly emphasised by India's Prime Minister.