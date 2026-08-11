High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi conveyed Dhaka's message to Modi in Delhi

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi conveyed Dhaka's message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the creation of a 'supportive environment' to advance the relationship with Bangladesh.

Following a series of meetings with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and other top government officials, Dinesh Trivedi met with Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to diplomatic sources from both countries, several sensitive issues affecting the relationship between the two nations also came up during the discussions.