Polls with EVM in 150 seats depend on project approval by govt

CEC Habibul Awal came up with this development on Tuesday morning after a meeting with the leaders of Election Monitoring Forum at Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargaon in Dhaka.
The election commission has already sent a proposal of Tk 87.11 billion to the planning commission over buying 200,000 EVMs.
Habibul Awal said, “We have decided to hold voting with EVM at a maximum 150 constituencies in the next national election. But it is uncertain till now because it counts on the approval of the project by the government. Since there is a financial issue, the government could disapprove of it deeming it ineffective.”
He said the main issue is to hold a free, fair and participatory election, not to cast votes with EVMs or ballots.