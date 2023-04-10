Momen, Blinken meeting to highlight fair elections, human rights

The United States has repeatedly stressed in recent times that it wants the upcoming parliamentary election in Bangladesh to be free, fair and neutral. Even in his message on Bangladesh’s Independence Day on 26 March, the US President Joe Biden mentioned the issue of fair elections as well as the protection of human rights. According to diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Washington, issues such as elections and upholding human rights will be addressed with importance in the meeting between Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A bilateral meeting between the two foreign ministers will be held in Washington at noon (local time) on Monday. Earlier, the two foreign ministers met in Washington to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries on 4 April last year.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Washington say that Assistant Secretary of State of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet while visiting to Dhaka in February also put significance on Bangladesh's commitment to democracy, free and fair elections and human rights protection. It is assumed that Antony Blinken will bring up the issues again in the meeting with AK Abdul Momen. Abdul Momen has been briefed from the top level of the government about the steps Bangladesh has decided to take in the coming days regarding democracy, elections and human rights. He will highlight the preparation and position of the Bangladesh government regarding free and fair elections in the meeting.