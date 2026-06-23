Urgent policy reforms needed to unlock rooftop solar potential: CPD

Presenting the keynote, CPD Research Associate Atikuzzaman Shazeed traced Bangladesh's solar energy journey from the off-grid SHS programme launched in 2003, which electrified over 20 million people to the collapse of that model as the national grid reached rural areas, and the subsequent emergence of rooftop solar as the new frontier.

He noted that SHS installations peaked at 853,000 units in 2013 before plummeting to just 3,455 by 2018, a 99.6 per cent decline in five years, as grid electricity rendered the off-grid model obsolete.

According to CPD's SHS Survey 2025, nearly 47 per cent of all installed solar home systems are now non-functional, largely due to battery failure and the absence of any structured transition or retrofitting pathway.

On the on-grid side, Bangladesh currently has 4,551 net metering rooftop installations with a combined capacity of 213.3 MW, with 1,531 units installed in 2025 alone but 60.4 per cent of installations remain concentrated in Dhaka division.