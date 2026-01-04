Mobile phone traders hold sit-in at Karwan Bazar intersection, baton charge by police

At that point, police first deployed water cannon, followed by baton charges and the use of sound grenades. Several individuals were also detained by the police.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Tejgaon police station officials stated that the mobile phone traders had attempted to block the road and that police removed them from the roadway. A number of individuals were detained.

Abdullah Al Mamun, who participated in the programme, told Prothom Alo, “We support the NEIR in principle. However, this system requires certain reforms. We have repeatedly conveyed our demands to the authorities, but they are not listening and are not accepting them. That is why we began the sit-in programme on the road today, Sunday. Why did the police resort to baton charges against us?”