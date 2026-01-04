Mobile phone traders hold sit-in at Karwan Bazar intersection, baton charge by police
Mobile phone traders began a sit-in protest today, Sunday by blocking the Karwan Bazar intersection in the capital, pressing several demands.
Police dispersed the protesters from the roadway using water cannon, sound grenades and baton charges.
The organisation representing mobile phone traders, Mobile Business Community Bangladesh (MBCB), announced on Saturday that it would stage a sit-in programme in the capital today, Sunday, with participants attending alongside their families.
The protest was organised to oppose the implementation of the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) system, to demand the release of those arrested in connection with the attack on the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) building and to press several other demands.
At the same time, the organisation announced the indefinite closure of all mobile phone shops across the country.
At around 10:30 am today, Sunday, mobile phone traders began their sit-in programme by blocking the Karwan Bazar intersection. They sat on the road and continued chanting various slogans.
At approximately 11:30 am, police removed the mobile phone traders from the roadway using batons.
At around 12:00 noon, a section of the mobile phone traders returned to the road and resumed their sit-in.
At that point, police first deployed water cannon, followed by baton charges and the use of sound grenades. Several individuals were also detained by the police.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Tejgaon police station officials stated that the mobile phone traders had attempted to block the road and that police removed them from the roadway. A number of individuals were detained.
Abdullah Al Mamun, who participated in the programme, told Prothom Alo, “We support the NEIR in principle. However, this system requires certain reforms. We have repeatedly conveyed our demands to the authorities, but they are not listening and are not accepting them. That is why we began the sit-in programme on the road today, Sunday. Why did the police resort to baton charges against us?”