What agreements, MoUs were signed between Bangladesh and Pakistan

Bangladesh and Pakistan have signed one agreement, four memoranda of understanding (MoUs), and one programme.

The agreements, MoUs, and programme were signed at Hotel Sonargaon in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon. Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar were present at the ceremony.

Earlier, a bilateral meeting was held at the foreign ministers’ level. The Bangladesh side was led by Adviser Touhid Hossain, while Pakistan was represented by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.