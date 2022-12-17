Bangladesh

Fardin’s death

Home minister puts faith in RAB, DB investigations

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and Detective Branch (DB) of police must have revealed the reason behind the death of Buet student Fardin Nur Parash after proper analysis.

He came up with the statement while talking to reporters after paying homage at the martyrs' memorial of Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital marking the Victory Day, reports UNB.

Regarding the DB report revealing Fardin’s death by suicide, the minister said, “Rab and DB police are working on this case. They can say it well.”

After a long 38-day investigation, on 14 December, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun-or-Rashid claimed that Fardin died by suicide, after scrutinising the footages of Fardin’s movement before his death.

Fardin went to Sultana Kamal Bridge around 2:34 am on 4 November. He was alone on the bridge till 2:37 am, he said.

“He didn’t know swimming and we believe that Fardin committed suicide by jumping off Sultana Kamal Bridge,” he said.

