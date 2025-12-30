Germany condoles death of Khaleda Zia

Germany today, Tuesday expressed deep condolences over the death of former Bangladesh prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, honouring her long public service and reaffirming its commitment to enduring friendship between the two countries.

The German Embassy in Dhaka in a condolence message expressed its deepest condolences on the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, three-time prime minister of Bangladesh, the country's first female head of government and long-serving chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Recalling her political legacy and bilateral engagement, the embassy said, "In her long public career, Begum Zia played a significant role in shaping Bangladesh's political landscape."