Germany condoles death of Khaleda Zia
Germany today, Tuesday expressed deep condolences over the death of former Bangladesh prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, honouring her long public service and reaffirming its commitment to enduring friendship between the two countries.
The German Embassy in Dhaka in a condolence message expressed its deepest condolences on the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, three-time prime minister of Bangladesh, the country's first female head of government and long-serving chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
Recalling her political legacy and bilateral engagement, the embassy said, "In her long public career, Begum Zia played a significant role in shaping Bangladesh's political landscape."
Germany also recalled its high-level interactions with the late leader, saying, "Germany recalls its engagement with her over the decades, including her meeting with German foreign minister Joschka Fischer during his 2004 visit to Dhaka, as well as her meeting with German president Christian Wulff during his state visit in 2011."
"She also engaged in other high-level meetings with senior German representatives over the years," the message added.
"At this moment of loss, Germany honours her contribution to national life and extends its sympathy to her family, her party and the people of Bangladesh," it said.
"Germany remains committed to the enduring friendship between our two countries. May she rest in peace," it said.