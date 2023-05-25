AL, BNP, JaPa hold meeting with US envoy Haas

Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party leaders have held a meeting with the US ambassador Peter Haas on Thursday, a day after the US announced its bar on visas to Bangladeshis responsible for undermining democratic election process..

AL’s information and research affairs secretary Selim Mahmud and central leader Md A Arafat, BNP’s standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and international affairs secretary Shama Obaid, Jatiya Party’s secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu and presidium member Major (retd) Rana Mohammad Sohel were present during the meeting.

AL leaders refrained from talking to journalists following the meeting but BNP and JaPa leaders welcomed the US announcement.