Fake accounts opened in army chief’s name to spread misinformation: ISPR
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman has no Facebook profile or any other personal account on social media, nor does he have any plans to operate such an account in the future.
However, it has recently been observed that several fake profiles have been created in his name on social media, and misleading information is being spread from these accounts.
The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) shared this information on Wednesday, in a statement titled “Regarding the Opening of Fake Accounts on Social Media in the Name of the Chief of Bangladesh Army”.
In the statement, the ISPR urged the public and the media not to be misled by information provided through such fake accounts.
It also said that efforts are underway to identify those involved in these misleading activities and to take necessary legal action against them.