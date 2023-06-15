Bangladesh has 10-year reserve of natural gas: Nasrul Hamid

State minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the country has a 10-year reserve of natural gas as, on an average, 2200 million cubic feet of gas is being produced daily in the country, reports BSS.

The state minister said this while responding to a star-mark question made by Kazim Uddin Ahmed of Mymensingh-11 at the question-answer session at the Jatiya Sangsad. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was in the chair.