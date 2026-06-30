British Council exhibition
Dialogues in Coexistence explores inclusive public spaces
The British Council has inaugurated ''Dialogues in Coexistence: Shaping Inclusive Public Spaces in the Bengal Delta'' at Bengal Shilpalay, Dhaka.
The exhibition will run from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm daily until 25 July 2026.
The interdisciplinary art and architecture exhibition explores how feminist ethics, climate responsiveness, and public participation can inform the design of more inclusive civic spaces in the Bengal Delta.
Visitors are expected to encounter installations that foreground local materials, craft traditions, and environmental sensitivity while reimagining the relationship between people, place, and ecology.
Supported by the British Council's Women of the World (WOW) Bangladesh Grants Programme, the project is led by architects Saiqa Iqbal Meghna and Suvro Sovon Chowdhury. The exhibition has been developed with curatorial guidance from Luva Nahid Choudhury, Director-General of Bengal Foundation, and Wakilur Rahman, acclaimed artist and Founder of Kala Kendra.
Inaugurating the exhibition as the chief guest, Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki, MP, State Minister for the Ministry of Planning, appreciated the initiative and said, “The government is moving towards a policy decision to make public space, urban planning and architecture suitable for Bangladesh’s own realities. Master plans for Dhaka and divisional cities are being prioritised, with similar planning to gradually extend to district and upazila towns. Public projects must ensure accessibility, inclusivity and space for ordinary people, including persons with disabilities. Cities must be designed to coexist with rain, water and climate realities, instead of treating them as disruptions.”
Speaking at the programme, James Goldman, Acting British High Commissioner and Development Director to Bangladesh, said, “I am delighted to be here at Dialogues in Coexistence, an inspiring exhibition that brings together art, architecture and innovation to explore more inclusive and resilient public spaces in the Bengal Delta. The British Council’s Women of the World (WOW) programme supports this approach, aligning with the UK’s broader priorities and our ongoing endeavour to advance climate-responsive, inclusive and sustainable development in Bangladesh.”
Also speaking at the event, Stephen Forbes, Country Director Bangladesh, British Council, said, “We are very happy to support this project, as its goal to connect the creative economy with inclusive communities, social justice, and youth agency closely aligns with the British Council’s overarching priorities in the arts sector. We see enormous potential in Bangladesh’s creative economy, particularly in design, architecture, and culture. For peace and prosperity, communities must be inclusive and shaped by diverse perspectives.”
“This exhibition shows how arts and architecture can help people think differently about shared public spaces,” Forbes said.
The inauguration also featured a special address by Professor Kazi Khaleed Ashraf, architect, educator, and Director General of the Bengal Institute for Architecture, Landscapes and Settlements. He said, “The installation is a potential pavilion, a thing in flux, shaped through assembling, disassembling and collective making. It speaks of material exploration, craft and collaboration, from clay and tiles to the people who bring the structure together. It also opens a dialogue between the monsoon, the delta and public space, creating new relationships between the object, the landscape and the public.”
This initiative reflects the British Council's ongoing commitment to advancing gender equality and addressing the climate emergency through arts and culture, while supporting women-led creative practice and interdisciplinary collaboration. It forms part of a wider effort to strengthen the creative economy and support more inclusive and sustainable societies.