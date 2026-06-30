Dialogues in Coexistence explores inclusive public spaces

The British Council has inaugurated ''Dialogues in Coexistence: Shaping Inclusive Public Spaces in the Bengal Delta'' at Bengal Shilpalay, Dhaka.

The exhibition will run from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm daily until 25 July 2026.

The interdisciplinary art and architecture exhibition explores how feminist ethics, climate responsiveness, and public participation can inform the design of more inclusive civic spaces in the Bengal Delta.

Visitors are expected to encounter installations that foreground local materials, craft traditions, and environmental sensitivity while reimagining the relationship between people, place, and ecology.