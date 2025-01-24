India.com report on Prof Yunus' family is false: CA press wing
The item on chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus' family, published on India.com, is false, said the chief adviser's press wing.
It is part of an India-orchestrated propaganda campaign against Bangladesh's chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, his family members, and the interim government of Bangladesh, the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page - CA Press Wing Facts.
Professor Yunus did not donate any money to the Hillary Clinton Foundation as claimed in the post. His friendship with the Clintons has not benefitted his daughter, Monica Yunus, and, contrary to the claim, she never held any position in Joe Biden's administration, according to the statement.
The report of Professor Yunus receiving millions of dollars in loans while Hillary Clinton served as US Secretary of States is also false.
Prof Yunus also played no role in the World Bank's decision to scrap any loan deal for the Padma Bridge project, the statement read.