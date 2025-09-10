EC unveils draft list of 42,618 polling stations for election

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday disclosed the draft number of 42,618 polling stations for the 13th parliamentary election, raising the number by around 468 from what was in the 2024 national election.

“A total of 42,618 polling stations were fixed considering one station is for on average 300 voters,” said EC senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed said disclosing the draft number of the polling stations before reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.

The list of the polling stations finalised on 20 October next for the upcoming general election planned to be held in early February, 2026.

According to the latest updated electoral rolls, the number of the country’s voters is now 126,161,201– 63,928,809 males, 62,306,177 females and 1185 transgender ones.

According to the draft list, there will be 244,046 polling booths under the 42,618 polling stations during the next election.