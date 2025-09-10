EC unveils draft list of 42,618 polling stations for election
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday disclosed the draft number of 42,618 polling stations for the 13th parliamentary election, raising the number by around 468 from what was in the 2024 national election.
“A total of 42,618 polling stations were fixed considering one station is for on average 300 voters,” said EC senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed said disclosing the draft number of the polling stations before reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.
The list of the polling stations finalised on 20 October next for the upcoming general election planned to be held in early February, 2026.
According to the latest updated electoral rolls, the number of the country’s voters is now 126,161,201– 63,928,809 males, 62,306,177 females and 1185 transgender ones.
According to the draft list, there will be 244,046 polling booths under the 42,618 polling stations during the next election.
The EC Secretary said some 114,939 polling booths are for male voters, fixing one booth per 600 male voters, while 1,29,107 booths for females, fixing one booth per 500 female voters.
He said the Election Commission will receive claims and complaints over the draft list of polling stations till September 25 and dispose of the complaints by October 12 and finalise the list on October 20 next.
The EC official said the number of the polling stations was 42,150 in the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7, 2024.
About CCTV installation in the polling station, the EC on September 08 informed the Home Ministry that the commission has nothing to do with the installation of CCTV cameras and body-worn cameras at polling stations in the 13th national election.
A letter signed by EC Secretariat Deputy Secretary Rashedul Islam was sent to the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 8 in this regard.
Earlier, the Home Ministry had written to the EC seeking to know its responsibilities regarding the matter (installation of CCTV cameras).