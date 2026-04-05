Govt employees: New pay structure recommendations will be reviewed
The Secretary Committee will continue to review the recommendations for the proposed pay structure for government officials and employees.
Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, the Prime Minister's Economic and Planning Advisor, said this to journalists today, Sunday, at the Secretariat regarding the implementation of the proposed pay structure recommendations.
Before this, the Secretary Committee held a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on this matter.
Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir stated that the Secretary Committee will submit a report after reviewing. Subsequent steps will be determined based on those recommendations.
In the meeting, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani, Finance Secretary Md. Khairuzzaman Majumdar, among others, were present.
After the meeting, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir further mentioned that the new pay structure for government employees will proceed according to the outlined process. The government is working on this issue.
He said that the Secretary Committee will do the review work and make recommendations. Future steps will be determined based on that.
The Prime Minister's advisor mentioned that the core work on the pay structure will be done by the Secretary Committee. After the Pay Commission submits its report, the Secretary Committee will work on it.
The Committee will start working in a systematic manner, and once they make recommendations, measures will be taken.
What's in the new pay recommendations
The interim government formed a 23-member Pay Commission under the leadership of former Finance Secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan to formulate a new pay structure.
On 22 January, the National Pay Commission recommended increasing the salaries and allowances for government employees by 100 to 140 per cent.
In the proposed new pay structure, the recommendation was made to increase the minimum salary from Tk 8,250 to Tk 20,000 and the maximum salary from Tk 78,000 to Tk 160,000.
Commission head Zakir Ahmed Khan, upon submitting the report, noted that approximately an additional Tk 1,060 billion will be required for the implementation of the recommendations.
According to sources from the Finance Division, there are several processes before implementing the report submitted by the commission.
As part of this, on 8 February, a 9-member review committee was formed with the Cabinet Secretary as the head.
This committee will examine the reports of the National Pay Commission 2025, Bangladesh Judicial Service Pay Commission 2025, and the Armed Forces Pay Committee 2025 and submit recommendations to the government.
The subsequent actions are supposed to be initiated based on the committee's recommendations.