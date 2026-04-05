Govt employees: New pay structure recommendations will be reviewed

The Secretary Committee will continue to review the recommendations for the proposed pay structure for government officials and employees.

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, the Prime Minister's Economic and Planning Advisor, said this to journalists today, Sunday, at the Secretariat regarding the implementation of the proposed pay structure recommendations.

Before this, the Secretary Committee held a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on this matter.

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir stated that the Secretary Committee will submit a report after reviewing. Subsequent steps will be determined based on those recommendations.