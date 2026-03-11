Ex-CJ Khairul Haque secures bail in ACC case, cleared for release from jail

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Jakir Hossain passed the order.

Senior Advocate Mansurul Haque Chowdhury, Motahar Hossain Saju and Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan stood for Khairul.

With this order, there is no bar to release the former Chief Justice, said his lawyers.