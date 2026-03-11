Ex-CJ Khairul Haque secures bail in ACC case, cleared for release from jail
The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Jakir Hossain passed the order.
Senior Advocate Mansurul Haque Chowdhury, Motahar Hossain Saju and Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan stood for Khairul.
With this order, there is no bar to release the former Chief Justice, said his lawyers.
Earlier on 8 March, the High Court granted bail to ABM Khairul Haque in four cases filed on different charges including murder.
On 26 October, the HC issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the former Chief Justice Khairul Haque should not be granted bail in five cases.
Police arrested Khairul Haque from his Dhanmondi residence in the capital on 24 July last year.
Later, he was shown arrested in the case over the murder of Jubo Dal activist Abdul Qayyum Ahad in Jatrabari during the July movement.
Four other cases were filed against him.
Supreme Court lawyer Mujahidul Islam Shaheen filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station on 27 August last year accusing him of forging a judgment related to the caretaker government system.
Another case was filed on 25 August 2025 at Fatulla Police Station in Narayanganj by Abdul Bari Bhuiyan, former president of the District Bar Association and general secretary of Fatulla thana unit BNP.
On the same day, Nurul Islam Molla filed another case at Bandar Police Station in Narayanganj on similar charges.
Earlier, on 4 August last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) also filed a case against Khairul Haque over alleged corruption in plot allocation.
After a lower court rejected his bail petitions in the cases, he moved the High Court seeking bail.
The High Court later issued a rule over the bail in five cases.