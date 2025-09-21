Over 78pc of citizens satisfied with interim govt’s performance: Survey
More than 78 Per cent of citizens are satisfied with the performance of the interim government led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, said a survey.
The survey, People’s Election Pulse Survey (PEPS), was conducted by private consultancy firm Innovision Consulting, in collaboration with the civic platforms BRAIN and Voice for Reform.
The survey findings were disclosed at a roundtable held at The Daily Star Centre in the capital on Sunday morning.
Md. Rubaiyath Sarwar, managing director of Innovision Consulting, presented the results. The event’s chief guest was Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser.
According to organisers, the survey was conducted between 2 and 15 September this year, capturing the views of 10,413 respondents across the country’s 64 districts.
Participants, drawn from different age groups, were interviewed in person. The survey focused on six key areas: performance of the interim government, perceptions of impartial elections, the electoral environment, law and order, timing of the elections, and voter turnout.
The results showed that 78.7 per cent of respondents expressed satisfaction with the interim government. Among them, 39.5 per cent rated its performance as “good”, while 39.2 per cent described it as “moderate”.
Generational differences were also evident. Older respondents tended to express more favourable opinions than the younger ones. For instance, 34.7 per cent of Gen Z participants (aged 18–28) rated the government as “good”, compared with 41.3 per cent of millennials (29–44), 42.9 per cent of Gen X (45–60), 44 per cent of Boomers II (61–70), 47.1 per cent of Boomers I (71–79), and 52.8 per cent of post-war plus respondents aged over 80.
The survey further revealed that perceptions of the government’s performance were less positive among highly educated respondents. Only 31.2 per cent of the graduates described the government’s performance as “good”, whereas 46.2 per cent of those with no schooling or pre-primary education held that view.
Following the presentation, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam remarked that nearly 80 per cent public support in the 14th month of the interim government clearly suggests people are satisfied with its performance. “There is no doubt about it.”
Stating that people across the country want elections, he maintained that after many years, the nation is heading towards a good election. “The Chief Adviser has repeatedly confirmed that the election will be held in February. Nearly 95 per cent of people are hopeful, no one will be able to cast doubt on the election.”
Speakers at the discussion included Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson’s special assistant for foreign affairs Saimum Parvez, Supreme Court lawyer Rasna Imam, Voice for Reform co-convener Fahim Mashroor, BRAIN executive director Shafiqur Rahman, and Rastra Songskar Andolan (state reform movement) leader Syed Hasib Uddin Hossain, among others.