Only 6 months left, how will reforms be implemented, Rehman Sobhan asks

Economist and Chairman of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Rehman Sobhan, has criticised the absence of an effective mechanism for implementing reforms in Bangladesh, even after 54 years of independence.

Speaking as chief guest at the launch of a new initiative, Bangladesh Reform Watch, at a hotel in the capital’s Gulshan on Monday morning, Sobhan remarked, “The interim government has only six more months remaining. If the process is not finalised now, how will reforms be implemented? We still do not know which reforms are to be undertaken.”