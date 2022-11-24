PDB proposes to hike electricity price at consumer level

BERC sources confirmed that two of the remaining five distribution companies submitted their proposals on Thursday morning. According to the organisation the remaining three may also submit their application by this afternoon.

PDB has proposed to increase the price of electricity by an average of Tk 1.47 per unit. And the price has increased in the bulk level by Tk 1.03 per unit.

The rest of the distribution companies are also set to submit the price hike proposals. All are likely to apply for an average increase of around 20 per cent.