Use of PM's image on festoons, banners and billboards at govt event banned
The government has banned the use of the prime minister’s photograph on banners, festoons and billboards used to promote any government event. It has also directed that the design of all promotional materials should primarily highlight the purpose, message and subject matter of the event.
The directive was issued in a circular by the Cabinet Division’s General Administration Wing on Sunday. The circular, signed by Deputy Secretary Tania Afroz, instructed all relevant authorities to implement the directive with immediate effect.
According to the circular, the prime minister’s image may not be used on banners, festoons or billboards for government programmes in either 3D or any other format.
It also states that promotional materials must be designed in a way that clearly reflects the event’s objectives, message and content.
The circular further says that the subject matter of the event must receive the highest priority when preparing publicity materials, while ensuring that the information presented is necessary, relevant and consistent.
Emphasising the importance of the matter, the Cabinet Division urged all ministries, divisions, departments, agencies and field-level officials to ensure proper implementation of the directive.