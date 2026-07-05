Use of PM's image on festoons, banners and billboards at govt event banned

The government has banned the use of the prime minister’s photograph on banners, festoons and billboards used to promote any government event. It has also directed that the design of all promotional materials should primarily highlight the purpose, message and subject matter of the event.

The directive was issued in a circular by the Cabinet Division’s General Administration Wing on Sunday. The circular, signed by Deputy Secretary Tania Afroz, instructed all relevant authorities to implement the directive with immediate effect.