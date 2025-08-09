China pledges hassle-free healthcare for Bangladeshi patients in Yunnan

A 23-member delegation of Bangladeshi journalists has wrapped up a three-day visit to Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province, China, looking forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector.

On the final day on Friday, the delegation visited Kunming Tongren Hospital and Kunming Eye Hospital among the places, witnessing advanced treatment facilities and observing high standards of patient care, according to a message received here.

At Kunming Tongren Hospital, the journalists were introduced to its comprehensive capabilities as a Level 3, multi-specialty private general hospital, that offered a broad spectrum of services including clinical treatment, prevention, rehabilitation, health management, medical education, and international academic exchanges.

In an hour-long presentation, the hospital authorities explained how they received some of the Bangladeshi patients suffering from critical diseases and intellectual disabilities.

The hospital authorities took the media delegation to their International Spinal Cord Injury Centre, which delivers cutting-edge surgical interventions in both acute and chronic spinal cord injuries and intensive rehabilitation programs, backed by ongoing neuroregenerative research.

Shen Ling, vice president of Kunming Tongren Hospital, said, “We have developed excellent treatment facilities in our hospital and added modern technologies.