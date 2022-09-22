Bangladesh

IGP Benazir goes into retirement on 30 Sept

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed will go into retirement on 30 September, says a home ministry gazette on Thursday.

According to the gazette, the IGP will retire from the job as per the government job act 2018 as he will turn to 59 on 30 September.

He will be on the post retirement leave (PRL) from 1 October to 30 September next year.

Benazir Ahmed was appointed IGP in April in 2020, but he took the charge in May. Before that he was the director general (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

There is a speculation that RAB director general Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun is going to replace Benazir Ahmed who was sanctioned by the US state department on 10 December in 2021 'for his involvement in a gross violation of human rights'.

Despite the sanction, Benazir got the US visa to attend the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) in New York. 

