Country will become more stable after elections, Army hopes
The army thinks that an election would further strengthen the country’s stability and help normalise the law and order situation.
The army supports holding the national election in line with the framework set by the interim government.
Lieutenant General Md Mainur Rahman, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), made the remarks at a press conference held today, Wednesday afternoon, at the Officers’ Mess in Dhaka Cantonment.
Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has announced that the 13th parliamentary election will be held in February next year.
The Election Commission is proceeding with preparations to hold the polls at that time.
Lieutenant General Mainur said, “The army has been on field duty for the past 15 months. We want to see a fair and peaceful election takes place so that we can return to our cantonments.”
Claiming that various false and motivated propaganda campaigns have been spread against the army, which has been assisting the civil administration for over a year, he said, “Certain vested groups are carrying out false, fabricated, and intentional propaganda. The army is now more united than ever before. The responsibilities entrusted to us will be carried out by the army with full commitment.”
Without our presence, the situation could have deteriorated far more than anyone can imagineLieutenant General Md Mainur Rahman
Referring to the post–5 August situation, General Mainur said, “Look back at post-5 August period. For 15 years, the emotions that couldn’t be expressed suddenly erupted. During that time, the army worked on flood relief in Cumilla and Noakhali, responded to various public demands, and helped control road blockades. Without our presence, the situation could have deteriorated far more than anyone can imagine.”