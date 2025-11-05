Country will become more stable after elections, Army hopes

The army thinks that an election would further strengthen the country’s stability and help normalise the law and order situation.

The army supports holding the national election in line with the framework set by the interim government.

Lieutenant General Md Mainur Rahman, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), made the remarks at a press conference held today, Wednesday afternoon, at the Officers’ Mess in Dhaka Cantonment.

Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has announced that the 13th parliamentary election will be held in February next year.

The Election Commission is proceeding with preparations to hold the polls at that time.