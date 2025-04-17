Diplomacy
Bangladesh-Pakistan foreign secretary level meeting begins
The meeting between the foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and Pakistan began at State Guesthouse Jamuna on Thursday morning.
Foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin has been leading the Bangladesh delegation while his Pakistan counterpart Amna Baloch is leading the visiting side at the meeting that began around 10:30 am.
Following the meeting, the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary will host a lunch in honour of his Pakistan counterpart.
Later in the day, Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch will pay a courtesy call on Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at his secretariat office and another courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
Pakistan has taken an initiative to advance bilateral relations after a stagnation for 15 years while Bangladesh has also shown interests to normalise relations between the two countries in the fields of trade and commerce, defence and others.
This foreign secretary level meeting has been taking place in this context. This is the first meeting of its kind in 15 years.
Diplomatic analysts believe that the sixth foreign secretary-level meeting - taking place in Dhaka after a gap of nearly 15 years - marks a significant step toward normalising bilateral relations.
However, they stress that for a sustainable relationship, both countries should define specific objectives and plan accordingly.