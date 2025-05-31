Formal charges against Sheikh Hasina to be filed tomorrow: Chief Prosecutor

Chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Tajul Islam, said that formal charges will be filed against the ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow, Sunday.

He made this disclosure at a discussion meeting titled 'Bring those involved in enforced disappearances to justice immediately,' held at the National Press Club today, Saturday.

The human rights organisation Odhikar organised this as part of the International Week of the Disappeared, which is observed from 17 to 31 May.

Tajul Islam said, "We are determined to move forward with the judicial process."

He referred to Sheikh Hasina as the “nucleus of enforced disappearances and the ‘Ayna Ghar’ (secret detention centre).” He stated that significant progress in the trial process would be visible by December.

He further said that the judicial process is moving ahead at full speed, but completing the investigation will take a reasonable amount of time.