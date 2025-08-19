Large numbers of eligible students haven’t applied for college admission

In the upcoming academic year, nearly 1.1 million students have applied for admission to the 11th grade in colleges and madrasahs. However, more than 1.3 million students have passed this year’s SSC and equivalent examinations.

Even if we exclude about 100,000 students from vocational education, more than 100,000 candidates have not applied for admission to the 11th grade.

Except for a few educational institutions like Notre Dame College in the capital, the selection process for admission to the 11th grade is being conducted centrally in all other colleges and madrasahs in the country.