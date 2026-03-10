Country has sufficient fuel reserves: State minister

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Anindya Islam Amit on Tuesday said there is no reason to be concerned as the country has sufficient reserves of fuel oil.

“The fuel crisis in the country has arisen due to anxiety and panic,” he told reporters at the ministry at the Secretariat here.

He said, “We all know there is an ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The longer it continues, the more likely it is to turn into a global crisis. No country can overcome such a situation alone; we must find a collective way out.”