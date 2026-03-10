Country has sufficient fuel reserves: State minister
State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Anindya Islam Amit on Tuesday said there is no reason to be concerned as the country has sufficient reserves of fuel oil.
“The fuel crisis in the country has arisen due to anxiety and panic,” he told reporters at the ministry at the Secretariat here.
He said, “We all know there is an ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The longer it continues, the more likely it is to turn into a global crisis. No country can overcome such a situation alone; we must find a collective way out.”
Anindya said, “The current government is an elected one, and we have a responsibility to the people. From that sense of responsibility, we have been working since the first day of assuming office to reduce people’s suffering, or at least keep it at a tolerable level.”
He said, “We have repeatedly said that there is no fuel or electricity crisis in Bangladesh at present. However, recently we have seen long queues at petrol pumps. The question may arise as to why there are long queues, and the media have already clarified the issue.”
He said, “Our normal demand over the past five days of last week was practically two to three times higher than usual. Despite supplying fuel, in many cases we have not been able to reduce people’s anxiety.”