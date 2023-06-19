Seven of YouTube channel sued under DSA

Seven people of a YouTube channel named ‘Nagorik TV’ and its Facebook page have been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA) on charges of uploading a video that contains ‘false information’ about the information minister and his family.
Rangunia upazila Jubo League’s forest and environment affairs secretary Md Ariful Islam filed the case with the Chawkbazar police station on Sunday night.
A Canada expat named Nazmus Sakib runs the YouTube channel and its Facebook page from Canada.
Sakiub and his six associates have been made accused. The other accused are – HM Kamal, Azad Shahadat, Sani Pradhan, Saiful Islam Talukder, Khandker Islam and Md Hazi Harun Rashid. Besides, the YouTube channel has also been accused in the case.
The case statement said a video clip containing false information was deliberately uploaded on the YouTube channel of Nagorik TV and its Facebook page to humiliate information minister Hasan Mahmud socially and politically.
The plaintiff noticed the video of 13 minutes and 15 seconds on social media on 17 June in the Chawkbazar area of Chattogram.
The case statement further said that the contents of the video were completely false, baseless, humiliating and intentional.
Confirming the matter, Chawkbazar police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Manjur Quader Majumder told Prothom Alo that they were investigating the matter.