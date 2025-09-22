Mostafigur Rahman's solo photography exhibition opens in New York

The third solo photography exhibition by Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman has opened in New York, marking the International Day of Peace.

The week-long event is organised by the non-profit organization Save the People, in collaboration with the United Nations Association of USA-Queens Chapter, the Peace Center of USA, and the Interfaith Center of USA, according to a press release received in Dhaka on Monday.

The exhibition was inaugurated with a cake-cutting ceremony on Saturday at 6 p.m. local time at the Save the People Auditorium, located in the Peace Center on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.