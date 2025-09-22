Mostafigur Rahman's solo photography exhibition opens in New York
The third solo photography exhibition by Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman has opened in New York, marking the International Day of Peace.
The week-long event is organised by the non-profit organization Save the People, in collaboration with the United Nations Association of USA-Queens Chapter, the Peace Center of USA, and the Interfaith Center of USA, according to a press release received in Dhaka on Monday.
The exhibition was inaugurated with a cake-cutting ceremony on Saturday at 6 p.m. local time at the Save the People Auditorium, located in the Peace Center on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.
Dignitaries present at the opening included Aftab Uddin Mannan, General Secretary of the Jamaica Muslim Centre; Fakhrul Islam Delowar, NYC Community Board Member and President of the Bangladesh-Jamaica Friendship Society; Muhammad Shahidullah, CEO of Save the People; New York-based photojournalists Jay Mandal, Sanaul Haque, and Khorshed Alam; as well as several visiting photojournalists from Dhaka and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora. The guests warmly welcomed the initiative and praised the exhibition for showcasing a peaceful image of Bangladesh.
The exhibition features 40 photographs that capture the peace inherent in the lifestyles, culture, and natural beauty of Bangladesh. Each image tells a distinct story of harmony, resilience, and hope.
"Through these 40 photographs, I have tried to portray the atmosphere of peace hidden within the lives, culture, and natural landscapes of Bangladesh," said photographer Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman. "Each of these pictures is a short story, reflecting harmony, resilience, and hope."
He added, "Peace is not merely the absence of conflict; it is the presence of justice, dignity, and human compassion. On this International Day of Peace, I hope my photographs serve as a reminder of that message."
The exhibition will be open to the public daily from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. until 27 September. Visitors will have the opportunity to not only enjoy the photographs but also to see Bangladesh from a new perspective.
A closing ceremony is scheduled for 26 September at 6 p.m. at the Save the People Auditorium and is expected to be attended by local cultural figures and photography enthusiasts.
Organisers hope the exhibition will convey Bangladesh's message of peace to both the Bangladeshi diaspora in New York and to visitors from around the world.