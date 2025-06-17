Chief adviser for probing roles of former CECs, election officials in controversial polls

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday directed the authorities concerned to immediately form a committee to investigate the role of former chief election commissioners, election commissioners and secretaries of the election commission (EC) secretariat involved in organising three controversial national elections.

He came up with the directives at a meeting of the National Consensus Commission at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

Vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission professor Ali Riaz, its members Badiul Alam Majumder, Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain and Mohammad Ayub Miah were present at the meeting.